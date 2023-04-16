India sees decline in Covid-19 infections, active cases at 57,542

New Delhi: India on Sunday reported a decrease in daily Covid-19 cases compared to the previous day. It recorded 10,093 new infections of Covid-19. According to the latest information, India’s active Covid-19 cases stand at 57,542.

On Sunday, 23 people died from the disease taking the death to 5,31,114 with the fatality rate at 1.19%.

The active cases stand at 0.13 per cent and recovery rate currently is 98.68 per cent.

There are 6,248 recoveries in the last 24 hours increasing the total recoveries to 4,42,29,459,

A total of 220.66 crore vaccine doses, have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 6.78 and 4.49, respectively.

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases, mock drills to take stock of hospital preparedness were held in several hospitals and private facilities across the country.