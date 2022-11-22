India sees decline in Covid-19 cases with 294 fresh infections

With 5 fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 5,30,591. The recovery rate has increased to 98.80 percent.

New-Delhi: India sees a decline in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with 294 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4,46,69,715.

The country’s active caseload comprises 0.01% of the total infections. As per the health ministry, the active cases have also declined to 6,209 in India.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,32,915, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The ministry said 219.87 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the country so far under the vaccination drive.

