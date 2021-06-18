India sees 62,480 daily Covid cases, 1,587 deaths in 60 days

By IANS
covid cases
Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi: India on Friday recorded 62,480 new cases of Covid and 1,587 fatalities in the last 24 hours, lowest in the last two months, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

This is for the first time in last two months that the death tally has come down below the mark of 2,000. And it is the 11th consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh new Covid cases.

On June 15, India recorded 60,461 cases, lowest since March 29.

The overall tally of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,97,62,793.

Related News

India records 67K new Covid cases, 2,330 deaths in 24 hours

India Covid Tally Rises By 2.4L Cases, 3,741 Deaths

The active cases have come down below 10 lakh. The country has 7,98,656 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,83,490 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 88,877 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,85,80,647 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 26,89,60,399 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 32,59,003 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 38,71,67,696 samples have been tested up to June 17 for Covid-19. Of these 19,29,476 samples were tested on Friday.

You might also like
Nation

Shocking! Minor kids live with father’s corpse for two days, go to neighbour…

Nation

UP govt gifts a boat to man for rescuing newborn baby girl from Ganga river

World

NZ announces vax rollout plan for general population

State

Petrol and Diesel prices Increase in Bhubaneswar on Friday, check fuel rate details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.