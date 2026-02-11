India rises five spots to 91st on Global Corruption Index 2025

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Global Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2025 from the global NGO Transparency International was released on Tuesday. The CPI shows that India has risen five places to the 91st position out of 182 countries and territories on the list.

According to the list, India’s score has improved up by one point since the previous year. Meanwhile, the country’s ran has climbed by five positions from 96th.

The Berlin-based anti-corruption watchdog reported that the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index shows that corruption remains a serious threat in every part of the world even if there is a very slow progress in anti-corruption efforts.

The Asia Pacific witnessed signs of slow progress as many countries witnessed public anger in the previous year.

The report further added that people are now done with unaccountable leadership and are demanding reform, seen by the various anti-government protests in many parts of the world.

The CPI ranks 182 countries and territories worldwide by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).