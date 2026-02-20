India rewarded with Guinness World Record for 2.5 lakh AI responsibility pledges in 24 hours at AI Summit

Advertisement

New Delhi: India earns a Guinness World Record after collecting 250,000 lakh pledges in support of AI responsibility and ethical use within a 24-hour period. This good news was announced by officials on the opening day of the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

The record was set during the summit on February 18 in which participants from government, academia, industry, startups and civil society took an online and offline pledge to promote safe, transparent and inclusive artificial intelligence. Moreover, the pledges were part of a collaborative push to create a framework of ethical AI practices in India and beyond.

It is being reportedly said by the Organizers that more than 250,000 individuals and organisations have registered themselves as the participants of the summit. The current registration has surpassed the previously held benchmark that was described as a “rapid and collective affirmation” of responsible AI development.

It is being reportedly said that officials from Guinness World Records were present to verify the count and formally recognize India’s achievement.

As per reports, this initiative was launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as part of the broader agenda of the AI Impact Summit, which brings together policymakers, technologists and global experts to discuss opportunities and risks posed by emerging AI systems.

Moreover, the event featured panel discussions, keynote speeches and collaborative workshops which aimed to shape ethical AI governance, with contributions from international delegates and industry leaders.

However, the Guinness World Record achievement is expected to give momentum to ongoing efforts to draft and adopt best-practice guidelines for AI safety, fairness, accountability and human-eccentric design.

IndiaAI and Intel India earn GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS for most pledges received for an AI responsibility campaign in 24 hours. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kgyWhCt6eU — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 18, 2026