India reports the first MPOX clade 1 case in Kerala, it is fast spreading warns WHO

Kerala: India reported the first MPOX clade 1 case in Kerala, it is a fast spreading strain warned the WHO in its earlier report.

According to sources, India reported the first MPOX clade 1 case which was reported in Kerala’s , Malappuram last week. The patient is a 38-year-old man who travelled from UAE.

It is worth mentioning that, this is the strain after which WHO declared a public health emergency, official sources in Kerala confirmed the news.

According to Health Minister Veena George, the virus was detected in a 38-year-old man who recently travelled to Kerala’s Malappuram from the UAE. He was kept in isolation and is undergoing treatment at the state-run Manjeri Medical College.

Meanwhile, the Health minister advised the people who are coming from different countries to inform the Health department and seek treatment if experience Mpox-related symptoms.

