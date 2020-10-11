India Reports Single Day Spike Of 74,383 COVID Cases, Tally Breaches 70 Lakh

By KalingaTV Bureau

New-Delhi: India’s COVID-19  tally crosses 70-lakh mark on Sunday. The total number of recoveries too crossed 60 lakh, according to data from states and union territories.

Union health ministry data showed a single-day spike of 74,383 infections, taking the country’s COVID-19 tally of cases to 70,53,806, while the death toll climbed to 1,08,334 with 918 people succumbing to the novel Coronavirus.

India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data.

There are 8,83,185 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 12. 65 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

