COVID-19 in India
Covid india. (IANS Infographics)

India Reports Single Day Spike Of 73,272 New Cases, Tally Nears 70L

By IANS

New Delhi: India recorded a spike of 73,272 Covid-19 cases and 926 deaths in 24 hours taking the tally to 69,79,423 cases, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

Out of the total, 8,83,185 cases are currently active, 59,88,822 have been cured, while 1,07,416 lost the battle against the viral disease.

While the recovery rate is at 85.52 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.54 per cent, the Health Ministry data said.

Related News

India’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 27.6L with 64,531 new…

India Reports 65K Covid cases in 24 hours, 41 died every…

India’s COVID cure difference up from 1,573 to 5.77…

11.5k new cases take coronavirus tally to 3,32,424 in India

The total percentage of active cases is now at 12.94 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 15,06,018 cases, including 39,732 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,64,018 sample tests in a single day on Friday.

You might also like
Business

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Stable For Straight Nine Days In Bhubaneswar

Business

Gold Becomes More Expensive In Bhubaneswar On Saturday

Nation

2 terrorists killed during encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district

State

Do you know there are many disadvantages to withdraw money from PF account? Know what…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.