India reports sees rise in Covid-19 cases with new 18,313 infections

New-Delhi: India on Wednesday reported 18,313 fresh cases taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,39,38,764, while the count of active cases of the infection has declined to 1,45,026, the Union health ministry.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday , the country saw a total of 20,742 discharges in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in the country has gone up to 5,26,110 with 57 more fatalities, according to the ministry’s data.

The active cases account for 0.34 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.