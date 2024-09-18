India reports second Mpox case; Check details

By Subadh Nayak
india reports second mpox case
Image Credit: IANS

Kochi: India today reported its second Mpox case as the samples of a man from Kerala turned out to be positive for the virus, informed state Health Minister Veena George.

According to George, the virus was detected in a 38-year-old man who recently travelled to Kerala’s Malappuram from the UAE. He was kept in isolation and is undergoing treatment at the state-run Manjeri Medical College.

Meanwhile, the Health minister advised the people who are coming from different countries to inform the Health department and seek treatment if experience Mpox-related symptoms.

It is to be noted here that India reported its first confirmed Mpox case earlier this month when the sample of a person who had travelled to Bengaluru from Africa was tested positive for the virus.

Also Read: India Reports Its First Suspected Mpox Case, Patient Isolated: Centre

You might also like

See what one nation, one election entails, when the recommendations will be…

Young doctor assaulted in Gujarat hospital for asking to open slippers, WATCH viral…

One nation, one election approved by Union cabinet

Man with 6 murder cases and 17 attempts to murder arrested in Chennai