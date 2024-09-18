India reports second Mpox case; Check details

Kochi: India today reported its second Mpox case as the samples of a man from Kerala turned out to be positive for the virus, informed state Health Minister Veena George.

According to George, the virus was detected in a 38-year-old man who recently travelled to Kerala’s Malappuram from the UAE. He was kept in isolation and is undergoing treatment at the state-run Manjeri Medical College.

Meanwhile, the Health minister advised the people who are coming from different countries to inform the Health department and seek treatment if experience Mpox-related symptoms.

It is to be noted here that India reported its first confirmed Mpox case earlier this month when the sample of a person who had travelled to Bengaluru from Africa was tested positive for the virus.

