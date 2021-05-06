India Reports More Than 4 Lakh Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Tally Mounts To 2.10 Crore

New Delhi: India has reported 4,12,262 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Thursday taking the tally to 2,10,77,410.

A total of 3,980 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 2,30,168 so far. The daily active cases tally rose to 35,66,398.

A total of 3,29,113 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 1,72,80,844.

According to reports of ICMR, a total of 19,23,131 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 29,67,75,209 samples have been tested in the country.

A total of 20,19,151 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours that takes the the total inoculation count to 16,25,13,339.

