India Reports More Than 3 Lakh Cases For The Third Consecutive Day

By WCE 7
covid cases india
Photo Credit: IANS

New Delhi: India has reported 3,46,786 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Saturday.

India had crossed the 2-lakh mark in daily cases on April 15 and today it has reported over 3 lakh cases for the third consecutive day.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,624 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 1,89,544 so far. The daily active cases tally rose to 25,52,940 .

A total of 2,19,838 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 1,38,67,997.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 17,53,569 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, a total of 27,61,99,222 samples have been tested in the country.

According to the government data, a total of 29,01,412 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 13,83,79,832.

