India reports marginal dip in Covid-19 cases

New-Delhi: India on Saturday reported 13,272 fresh Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s cumulative caseload to 4,43,27,890, said the Union Health Ministry.

India’s active caseload has declined to 1,01,166.

A total of 13,900 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,36,99,435.

In India, the daily positivity rate stands at 4.21%, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.87%. More than 88.21 crore tests have been conducted to detect coronavirus infection.

