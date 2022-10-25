India reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases

New-Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 862 fresh Covid cases taking the cumulative case tally to 44,644,938, informed the health ministry data.

The active cases in the country currently stand at 22,549, constituting 0.05 percent of the country’s total cases.

With 3 new fatalities, including two more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 5,28,980.

The recovery rate currently stands at 98.76 percent with a total of 44,093,409 recovered so far, according to the ministry of health and family welfare.

India’s daily positivity rate has been reported to be 1.52 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.95 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 63,786 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 90.01 crore.