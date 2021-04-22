New Delhi: India has reported 3,14,835 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike ever in last 6 months, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Thursday.

The cases in India have been skyrocketing since February and the daily Covid-19 caseload in the country has tripled in the last 17 days. India had crossed the 2-lakh mark in daily cases on April 15 and today it has reported over 3 lakh cases in a day.

Other than breaking its record, India’s daily jump in cases of 3,14,835 also surpassed the previous highest one-day rise in the world of 2,97,430 cases posted by the United States in January, a Reuters report said.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,104 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 1,84,657 so far. The daily active cases tally rose to 22,91,428.

A total of 1,78,841 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 1,34,54,880.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 16,51,711 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, a total of 27,27,05,103 samples have been tested in the country.

According to the government data, a total of 22,11,334 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 13,23,30,644.