India reports below 50k Covid positive cases; 1,183 death in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India reported 48,698 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry, taking the tally to 3,01,83,143.

A total of 1,183 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 3,94,493 so far.

A total of 64,818 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,91,93,085. The daily active caseload declines to 5,95,565 in last 24 hours.

A total of 61.19 lakh people have received the Covid vaccine jabs in the last 24 hours which takes the cumulative number of vaccinated people to 31.50 crore in the country, said reports.

The total number of samples tested up to June 25 is 40,18,11,892 including 17,45,809 samples tested on Friday, informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

