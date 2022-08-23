India reports 8,586 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Tuesday recorded 8,586 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The total recovery rate reached at around 98.59 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,33,624.

the number of fatalities was 48, with 6 deaths recorded in Kerala. Overall the death toll climbed to 5,27,416.

The number of active cases has declined to 96,506.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.19%, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.31%, as per the health ministry data.