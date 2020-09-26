New Delhi: The Covid cases tally in India crossed the 5.9 million-mark on Saturday with a spike of 85,362 new cases and 1,089 fresh deaths in last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 59,03,933 including 9,60,969 active cases while 48,49,584 were cured, discharged, migrated and 93,379 deaths informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India ranks second in the tally of worst affected nations, the first being USA.

As per data of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) the total number of Covid-19 samples tested stands at 7,02,69,975. Around 13,41,535 number of samples on Friday.