India Reports 83,809 Covid Positives In The Last 24 Hrs As Tally Reaches 49.3 Lakh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: India’s Covid cases tally crossed the  49 lakh mark today. There  was a marked spike of 83,809 new cases in the last 24 hours in  the nation.

There have been 1,054 deaths in last 24 hours due to the deadly virus. 

The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured, discharged and migrated  cases.

The death toll has gone up to 80,776 informed Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. 

