India reports 811 fresh Covid-19 infections, 2 fatalities in last 24 hours

By Abhilasha 0
India Covid cases
(Photo: Qamar Sibtain/IANS)

New-Delhi: India on Wednesday reports 811 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,62,952, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With two fatalities, the death toll climbed to 5,30,511, the data updated.

According to the ministry, active cases comprise 0.03% of total infections, and the recovery rate stands at 98.78%.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,18,882 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.75 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible population across the country so far.

You might also like
Nation

IMD predicts moderate rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu

Nation

Watch: Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India

Nation

Soldier killed in accidental fire in J&K’s Poonch

Nation

Delhi’s air quality worsens again, Wednesday to be ‘severe’

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.