India reports 811 fresh Covid-19 infections, 2 fatalities in last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Wednesday reports 811 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,62,952, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With two fatalities, the death toll climbed to 5,30,511, the data updated.

According to the ministry, active cases comprise 0.03% of total infections, and the recovery rate stands at 98.78%.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,18,882 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.75 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible population across the country so far.