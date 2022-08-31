India reports 7,231 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Wednesday reported 7,231 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload below 65,000-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.05%, while the weekly positivity rate is 2.55%. The country’s active caseload accounts for 0.15% of India’s cumulative cases since the onset of global pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 10,828 people recovered from covid, with total recoveries so far since the onset of covid at more than 4,38,35,852.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 212.39 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far