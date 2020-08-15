New Delhi: A total 65,002 cases of Covid infection across India was reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday stressing that 71.61 per cent of Corona patients so far have recovered.

A total 49,036 people have lost their lives to the virus so far, the ministry stated as 996 people lost died in the past one day, over 41 people every hour.

India is the third worst-hit nation by the pandemic. The total number of Covid cases reported till date is 25,26,192 and number of people who recovered stands at 18,08,936.

As per the records of the ministry, in the last 24 hours, a total 57,381 people have recovered. It also pointed out that there are at present 6,68,220 active cases across the country.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 1,51,865 active cases. A total of 4,01,442 people have recovered from the infection in the state and 19,427 lost their lives, 364 of them in the last 24 hours.

In Karnataka, there are 79,209 active cases and 1,28,182 people have recovered from the deadly virus. A total 3,717 people have succumbed of them 104 in past one day.

In Andhra Pradesh, a total 89,907 cases are active. A total 1,80,703 people have recovered and 2,475 succumbed to the virus.

Delhi has 11,366 active cases and 1,35,108 people have recovered from the virus. So far, 4,178 people have lost their lives.

As many as 8,68,679 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total to 2,85,63,095 being tested till date, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).