India reports 6,298 fresh Covid-19 infections, positivity rate stands below 2 percent

New-Delhi: India on Friday reported 6,298 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry.

The active cases in the country also saw a rise with caseload at 46,748 from the earlier 45,749, as per the ministry data.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.89 percent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.70 percent.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,273. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,09,47,746 samples have been tested up to September 15 for COVID-19. Of these 3,33,964 samples were tested on Thursday.

The data shows that 5,916 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,39,47,756. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.71 percent.

Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, the country’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 216.17 crore. Of these doses, 94.62 crore second dose and 19.14 crore are precaution dose. 31,09,550 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.