India reports 625 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths in past 24 hours

By Abhilasha 0
India Covid cases
India Covid cases

New-Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 625 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 4,46,62,141 in a span of 24 hours, the Union health ministry said.

While no death was reported in a span of 24 hours in first such instance since March 2020, the Union health ministry.

While the active cases have declined to 14,021. The active cases comprises 0.03 per cent of the total cases, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,17,611, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 219.74 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

 

You might also like
Nation

28-year-old Youth held for raping 70-yr-old woman in Karnataka

Nation

3 killed, 6 injured in car-truck collision in Telangana

Nation

US seizes over 50K Bitcoin worth $3.3 bn stored in popcorn tin

Nation

DRDO launches testing, evaluation facility for Sonar Systems of Navy

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.