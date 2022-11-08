India reports 625 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths in past 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 625 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 4,46,62,141 in a span of 24 hours, the Union health ministry said.

While no death was reported in a span of 24 hours in first such instance since March 2020, the Union health ministry.

While the active cases have declined to 14,021. The active cases comprises 0.03 per cent of the total cases, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,17,611, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 219.74 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.