India reports 5,747 fresh Covid cases, 29 deaths in the last 24 hours

India reports 5,747 fresh Covid cases, 29 deaths in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: India on Saturday reported 5,747 fresh Covid cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hrs, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With the fresh fatalities, the death toll due to Covid rose to 5,28,302, informed Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally risen to 46,848 cases, accounting for 0.11 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 5,618 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,39,53,374. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, daily positivity rate stands at 1.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate at 1.74 per cent, as per the ministry data.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,40,211 tests were conducted, increasing the overall tally to over 89.12 crore.

As of Saturday morning, Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 216.41 crore.

Over 4.07 crore adolescents have been administered with first dose of Covid vaccine since the beginning of drive for this age bracket.

On Friday, the country had reported 6,298 infections.

As per the Ministry, more than 3.83 crore (3,83,09,010) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.