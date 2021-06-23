India reports 50,848 positive cases & 1,358 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India reported its lowest daily case in the last 82 days, said Union Health Ministry with 50,848 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, according to the data released on Wednesday taking the tally to 3,00,28,709.

A total of 1,358 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 3,90,660 so far.

A total of 68,817 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,89,94,855. The daily active caseload declines to 6,43,194 in last 24 hours.

The recovery rate rises to 96.56% whereas the positivity rate is at 2.67%, said Health Ministry.

A total of 54,24,374 people have been inoculated in the country on Tuesday taking the the cumulative number of vaccinated people to 29,46,39,511.

The total number of samples tested up to 22nd June is 39,59,73,198 including 19,01,056 samples tested on Tuesday, informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).