India reports 44,111 new Covid positive cases; 57,477 recoveries in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India reported 44,111 fresh coronavirus cases according to the data released by Union Health Ministry on Saturday, taking the toll to 3,05,02,362.

As many as 738 Covid patients succumb to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours that takes the cumulative number of deaths to 4,01,050.

A total of 57,477 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,96,05,779. The recovery rate increases to 97.06 %. The daily active caseload declines to 4,95,533 in last 24 hours, which constitutes 1.62 % of total cases.

As of now, a total of 34,00,76,232 crore citizens of the country have been vaccinated including 45,35,059 vaccinations on July 3.

The total number of samples tested up to July 2 is 41,64,16,463 including 18,76,036 samples tested on Friday, informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).