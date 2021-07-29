India reports 43K new Covid cases, 640 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

By IANS
New Delhi: India on Thursday recorded 43,509 fresh Covid-19 cases with 640 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

On Tuesday, India had registered 29,689 new Covid-19 cases, less than the 30,000-mark in 132 days, and 415 deaths.

The total number of deaths has reached 4,22,662 as per the government data and the number of active cases once again crossed the four lakh-mark with 4,03,840 active cases.

According to the government, 38,465 people were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,07,01,612 till date as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 51 days.

According to the health ministry data, a total of 45,07,06,257 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, including 43,92,697 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 46,26,29,773 as on July 28, including 17,28,795 samples tested on Wednesday.

