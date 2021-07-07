India reports 43,733 new Covid-19 positive cases; Recovery rate increases to 97.18%

New Delhi: India reported 43,733 fresh coronavirus cases, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, taking the toll to 3,06,63,665.

As many as 930 Covid patients succumb to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours that takes the cumulative number of deaths to 4,04,211.

A total of 47,240 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,97,99,534. The recovery rate increases to 97.18%. The daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 55th consecutive day.

The daily active caseload declines to 4,59,920 in the last 24 hours which constitutes 1.5% of total cases.

As of now, a total of 36,13,23,548 crore citizens of the country have been vaccinated including 37,69,936 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested up to July 5 is 42,33,32,097 including 19,07,216 samples tested on Tuesday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).