India reports 4,369 new Covid cases, Active tally stands at 46,347

New-Delhi: India on tuesday recorded 4,369 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry.

The active cases now stand at 46,347, the health ministry data showed today.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.25% and the weekly positivity rate at 1.73%, according to the health ministry data.

India conducted 3,50,468 covid tests in the last 24 hours, with the total number of tests conducted so far at 88.99 crore.

The data shows that 5,178 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours, taking cumulative recoveries to 4,39,30,417. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.71%.

Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 215.47 crore vaccine doses have been administered. Of these doses, 94.55 crore are second dose and 18.53 crore are precautionary shots.

On Sunday, India’s Covid vaccination coverage crossed the 2.14 billion mark.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,99,43,859 samples have been tested up to September 12 for COVID-19. Of these 3,50,468 samples were tested on Monday.