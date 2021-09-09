India reports 43,263 new Covid cases, 338 deaths

New Delhi: India continues to record a surge in Covid cases in the last 24 hours at 43,263 new positives taking the tally to 3,31,39,981, informed the Union Health Ministry. On Wednesday, India had registered 37,875 Covid cases.

With 338 Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death tally rose to 4,41,749, Ministry’s data shows. India has reported 369 deaths on Wednesday.

At the same time, in the last 24 hours, a total of 40,567 Covid-infected patients were recovered pushing the country’s total Covid recovery numbers to 3,23,04,618. As per the data, the Covid recovery rate stood at 97.48 per cent. The total active cases rose to 3,93,614.

While the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.43 per cent, which remained below the 3 per cent mark for the last 76 days, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.38 per cent for the last 10 days.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 53,68,17,243 samples for Covid-19 so far have been tested in the country, of which 18,17,639 tested in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, India has so far administered 71,65,97,428 doses of Covid vaccines.

