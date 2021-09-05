India reports 42,766 Covid-19 cases, Tally stands at 3,29,88,673

By WCE 7
covid cases in india today
Representational Image

New Delhi: India continues to report a decline in Covid cases and logged 42,766 positives in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall country’s tally to 3,29,88,673, according to the health ministry’s updated data on Sunday.

The active caseload has also reported a substantial growth and stands at 4,10,048. The active cases account for 1.24 per cent of the total cases in India.

At the same span of time, a total of 38,091 Covid patients were discharged, pushing the overall recoveries to 3,21,38,092. The recovery rate currently stands at 97.42 per cent.

Related News

India reports 42,618 Covid-19 cases, Kerala tops the list

India sees rise in Covid Cases: 47,092 positives, 509 deaths

India reports 30,941 Covid-19 cases, 350 deaths

India Covid: Kerala logs 29,836 Covid-19 cases, 75 deaths

According to the ministry’s release, the weekly positivity rate is at 2.62 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 72 days. At the same time, the daily positivity rate is reported to be 2.45 per cent.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage figure stands at 68.42 crore as per the provisional reports of the Health Ministry.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,47,476 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted 53,00,58,218 tests.

You might also like
State

Odisha records 7 Covid-19 deaths in a day, Tally rises to 8,047

Nation

Father rapes minor daughter, sentenced to life imprisonment

World

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 220 million

State

Odisha sees spike in Covid-19 cases among children

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.