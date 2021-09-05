India reports 42,766 Covid-19 cases, Tally stands at 3,29,88,673

New Delhi: India continues to report a decline in Covid cases and logged 42,766 positives in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall country’s tally to 3,29,88,673, according to the health ministry’s updated data on Sunday.

The active caseload has also reported a substantial growth and stands at 4,10,048. The active cases account for 1.24 per cent of the total cases in India.

At the same span of time, a total of 38,091 Covid patients were discharged, pushing the overall recoveries to 3,21,38,092. The recovery rate currently stands at 97.42 per cent.

According to the ministry’s release, the weekly positivity rate is at 2.62 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 72 days. At the same time, the daily positivity rate is reported to be 2.45 per cent.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage figure stands at 68.42 crore as per the provisional reports of the Health Ministry.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,47,476 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted 53,00,58,218 tests.