India reports 41,157 new Covid-19 cases, 518 deaths in 24 hours

By IANS
india covid cases today
Image Credits: IANS

New Delhi: India reported 41,157 new cases of Covid-19 and 518 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

It is a marginal increase as on Saturday India had registered 38,079 new Covid-19 cases.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the active cases in the country now stand at 4,22,660. The recovery rate stood at 97.31 per cent.

The total number of samples tested so far have reached 44,39,58,663 including 19,36,709 samples tested on Saturday.

According to the health ministry, a total of 40,49,31,715 Covid vaccine doses were administered in India, including 51,01,567 in the last 24 hours.

Amid widespread public negligence regarding Covid-appropriate behaviour, the head of India’s Covid -19 pandemic task force Dr V.K. Paul has warned that the possibility of a third wave is very real as India’s population is yet to get herd immunity.

On Friday, the health ministry stated that the next 100-125 days in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic will be critical.

 

(IANS)

