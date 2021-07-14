India reports 38,792 new Covid-19 cases, 41,000 recoveries in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India reported 38,792 fresh coronavirus cases, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, taking the toll to 3,09,46,074. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.25% whereas the daily positivity rate is at 2.10% which is less than 3% for 23 consecutive days.

As many as 624 patients have succumbed to COVID-19, which takes the total toll to 4,11,408.

A total of 41,000 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 3,01,04,720. Hence, the recovery rate remains at 97.28 %.

The daily active caseload declines to 4,29,946 in the last 24 hours, which constitutes 1.39 % of total cases.

As of now, a total of 38,76,97,935 citizens of the country have been vaccinated including 37,14,441in last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested up to July 13 is 43,59,73,639 including 19,15,501samples tested on Tuesday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).