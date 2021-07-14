India reports 38,792 new Covid-19 cases, 41,000 recoveries in last 24 hours

By WCE 7
india covid cases today
Pic Courtesy: News Karnataka

New Delhi: India reported 38,792 fresh coronavirus cases, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, taking the toll to 3,09,46,074. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.25% whereas the daily positivity rate is at 2.10% which is less than 3% for 23 consecutive days.

As many as 624 patients have succumbed to COVID-19, which takes the total toll to 4,11,408.

A total of 41,000 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 3,01,04,720. Hence, the recovery rate remains at 97.28 %.

Related News

India reports 31,443 fresh Covid-19 cases; Lowest in 118…

India records 1206 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours;…

The daily active caseload declines to 4,29,946 in the last 24 hours, which constitutes 1.39 % of total cases.

As of now, a total of 38,76,97,935 citizens of the country have been vaccinated including 37,14,441in last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested up to July 13 is 43,59,73,639 including 19,15,501samples tested on Tuesday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

You might also like
State

Petrol and Diesel prices decrease In capital city Bhubaneswar; Check rates here

State

22 carat and 24 carat Gold price increases in Bhubaneswar; Check gold rates here

State

65 fresh fatalities of Covid-19 reported in Odisha

State

Odisha reports 2,074 fresh Covid-19 cases, Khurda tops the list

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.