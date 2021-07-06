India reports 34,703 new Covid positive cases; 51,864 recoveries in last 24 hours

By WCE 7
india covid cases today
Image Credit: Pharmaceutical Technology

New Delhi: India reported 34,703 fresh coronavirus cases, lowest in 111 days, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, taking the toll to 3,06,19,932.

As many as 553 Covid patients succumb to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours that takes the cumulative number of deaths to 4,03,281.

A total of 51,864 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,97,52,294. The recovery rate increases to 97.17%. The daily active caseload declines to 4,64,357 in last 24 hours.

As of now, a total of 35,75,53,612 crore citizens of the country have been vaccinated.

The total number of samples tested up to July 5 is 42,14,24,881 including 16,47,424 samples tested on Monday, informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

