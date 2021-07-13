India reports 31,443 fresh Covid-19 cases; Lowest in 118 days

By WCE 7
india covid cases today
Image Credit: Pharmaceutical Technology

New Delhi: India reported 31,443 fresh coronavirus cases, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, taking the toll to 3,07,52,950. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.28% whereas the daily positivity rate is at 1.81% which is less than 3% for 22 consecutive days.

A total of 49,007 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 3,00,63,720. Hence, the recovery rate increases to 97.28 %.

Related News

India records 1206 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours;…

India reports 43,393 new Covid-19 cases; Daily positivity…

The daily active caseload declines to 4,31,315 in the last 24 hours, lowest in 109 days, which constitutes 1.40% of total cases.

As of now, a total of 38.14 crore citizens of the country have been vaccinated.

The total number of samples tested up to July 12 is 43,40,58,138 including 17,40,325 samples tested on Monday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

You might also like
State

Diesel and petrol prices rise in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday; Check fuel rates here

Nation

Cabinet Reshuffle: 2 ministers of Odisha find place in Cabinet Committees

State

22 carat and 24 carat Gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check gold rates here

State

Odisha registers 68 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.