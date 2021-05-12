India Reports 3.48 Lakh Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Tally Mounts To 2.33 Crore

By WCE 7
New Delhi: India has reported 3,48,421 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Wednesday taking the tally to 2,33,40,938.

A total of 4,205 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 2,54,197 so far. The daily active cases tally rose to 37,04,099.

A total of 3,55,338 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 1,93,82,642.

According to reports of ICMR, a total of 19,83,804 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 30,75,83,991 samples have been tested in the country.

A total of 25,25,925 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours that takes the the total inoculation count to 17,52,35,991.

