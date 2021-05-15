New Delhi: India has reported 3,26,098 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Saturday taking the tally to 2,43,72,907.

A total of 3,890 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 2,66,207 so far. The daily active cases tally rose to 36,73,802.

A total of 3,53,299 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,04,32,898.

According to reports of ICMR, a total of 16,93,093 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 31,30,17,193 samples have been tested in the country.

A total of 11,58,995 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours that takes the the total inoculation count to 18,04,57,579.