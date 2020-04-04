India reports 2,902 cases of coronavirus, with 68 deaths

New Delhi: India reported six fresh deaths in the last 24 hours due to novel coronavirus (Covid-19) taking the total death toll to 68 and the total number of confirmed cases to 2,902, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Of these 2,650 are active coronavirus cases, 183 individuals have recovered and discharged from the hospital, one person migrated to another country and 68 people have succumbed to the disease, according to the data published by the Health Ministry on Saturday morning.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 423, followed by Tamil Nadu which has 411 cases and Delhi with 386 cases.

At least 295 people are affected in Kerala, while Rajasthan reported 179 and Uttar Pradesh reported 174 cases, Telangana reported 158 cases, and Andhra Pradesh reported 161 cases.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 104 cases, Jammu and Kashmir has 75, Punjab has 48 cases, West Bengal 63, Gujarat 95, Haryana 49, Bihar 29, Chandigarh 18, Assam 24 and Ladakh has 14 coronavirus cases as per the Health Ministry data.

In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, there are at least 10 cases, Uttarakhand has also reported 16 cases, Arunachal Pradesh has 1, Goa has 6 cases, Chhattisgarh has 9, Himachal Pradesh 6, Jharkhand and Manipur 2 cases each, Odisha has 5 cases and Puducherry 5.

Most number of casualties has have reported from Maharashtra, at least 19 deaths, followed by Gujarat with nine deaths, seven deaths in Telangana and five in Punjab.

Delhi also reported six deaths due to Covid-19. Madhya Pradesh also reported six deaths. Other states and UTs that have reported casualties are Andhra Pradesh (1), Bihar (1), Himachal Pradesh (1), J&k (2), Karnataka (3), Kerala (2), Tamil Nadu (1), Uttar Pradesh (2) and West Bengal (3).