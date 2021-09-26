India reports 28,326 new cases and 260 deaths in last 24 hrs

New Delhi: India reported a total of 28,336 fresh Covid cases and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours, even as over 85 crore people have been vaccinated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The new cases reported were slightly lesser than what was recorded on Saturday. However, 290 deaths were reported on Saturday. The total death count in the country stands at 4,46,918.

The active cases have seen a rise of total 2,034 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total India’s active caseload to 3,03,476, which accounts for less than of one per cent of total Covid cases of India, as per the Union Health Ministry updates. The total active cases in India is 0.90 per cent of the total caseload.

India’s recovery rate from the ongoing pandemic currently stands at 97.77 per cent. As per the health bulletin, a total of 26,032 people have recovered from Covid in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recovery data to 3,29,02,351.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be increasing. The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,88,945 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 56,32,43,245 tests.

The weekly positive rate in India is less than 3 per cent for 93 days and currently stands at 1.98 per cent. The daily positivity rate is also less than 3 per cent from the last 27 days and presently stands at 1.90 per cent.

Under the mass vaccination drive, a total of 68,42,786 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 85 crore and stands at 85,60,81,537 as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. Sunday. This has been achieved through 83,64,110 sessions.