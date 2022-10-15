India reports 2,430 fresh Covid-19 infections, 17 deaths

New-Delhi: India on Saturday reported 2,430 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. 

With the new Covid-19 cases, the cumulative tally has gone up to 4,46,26,427, the Union health ministry stated.

With 17 fatalities, the death toll due to the infectious disease has climbed to 5,28,874, which includes 9 deaths reconciled by Kerala.

The country’s active caseload currently stands at 26,618 which constitute 0.06 percent of the country’s total positive cases.

According to the health ministry, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.01 percent and the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.07 percent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,40,70,935 with 2,378 new recoveries.

