India reports 243 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 3,600

New-Delhi: India on Friday reported 243 new Covid-19 infections, raising the cumulative tally to 4.46 cr in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

With one death, the toll stands at 5,30,699 in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases have increased to 3,609, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity stands at 0.16 per cent. Around 2,13,080 tests for detection of Covid-19 have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

According to health ministry’s website, the active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.09 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.