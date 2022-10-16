India reports 2,401 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, 21 deaths

New Delhi: India reported 2,401 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours against 2,430 recorded on the previous day, said the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

In the same period, the country recorded 21 more Covid related deaths taking the toll to 5,28,895 as per the report.

The active caseload presently stands at 26,625 cases, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,373 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,73,308. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate has been reported to be 1.04 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently also stands at 1.05 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,31,622 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.86 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.32 crore.

Over 4.11 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

