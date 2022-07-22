India reports 21,880 new Covid-19 infections, 60 deaths

New-Delhi: India on Friday logged 21,880 new Covid-19 cases, according to Union Health Ministry. Additionally, the country reported 60 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India’s active cases on Friday stood at 1,49,482, the Union Health Ministry data revealed.

As many as 21,219 more people recovered from the virus, with the total number of recoveries rising to 43,171,653.

On the vaccination front, more than 3.7 million doses were administered in the last 24 hours, which took the national vaccination coverage to more than 2.01 billion.