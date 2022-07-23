India reports 21,411 new Covid cases, 67 deaths

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India reported 21,411 new Covid-19 cases, a decline against the 21,880 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Also in the same period, there were 67 new fatalities which took the nationwide Covid death toll to 5,25,997.

The active caseload has increased to 1,50,100, accounting for 0.34 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 20,726 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,31,92,379. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.46 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate rose to 4.46 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.46 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,80,202 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.21 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 201.68 crore, achieved via 2,66,09,306 sessions.

Over 3.84 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.