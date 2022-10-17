India reports 2,060 fresh Covid-19 infections, 10 fatalities in the last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Monday reported 2,060 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With the new Covid-19 cases, the cumulative tally has gone up to 4,46,30,888, the Union health ministry stated.

With 10 fatalities, the death toll due to the infectious disease has climbed to 5,28,905, which includes 4 deaths reconciled by Kerala.

The country’s active caseload currently stands at 26,834 which constitute 0.06 percent of the country’s total positive cases.

According to the health ministry, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.86 percent and the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.02 percent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,40,75,149 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Around 219.33 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine has been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive, the Union health ministry said.