India reports 20,557 new Covid-19 cases and 44 deaths

New-Delhi: India on Thursday reported 20,557 new covid infections and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload currently stands at 1,46,323, bring the tally to more than 4.39 crore cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data .

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,297 cases has been recorded in the active covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

According to the ministry, 203.21 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.18 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.71 per cent, according to the ministry.