India reports 20,551 fresh COVID-19 cases, Active cases stand at 1,35,364

New-Delhi: India on Friday recorded 20,551 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the country’s active caseload to 1,35,364, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The daily positivity rate stands at 5.14% while the weekly positivity rate stands at 4.64%.

A total of 21,595 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, while the total number of recoveries stand at 4,34,45,624. The recovery rate in India stands at 98.50%.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,71,60,646 samples have been tested up to August 4 for COVID-19. Of these 4,00,110 samples were tested on Thursday.