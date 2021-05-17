India Reports 2.81 Lakh Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Tally Mounts To 2.49 Crore

By WCE 7
New Delhi: India has reported 2,81,386 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Monday taking the tally to 2,49,65,463.

A total of 4,106 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 2,74,390 so far. The daily active cases tally rose to 35,16,997.

A total of 3,78,741 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,11,74,076.

According to reports of ICMR, a total of 15,73,515 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 31,64,23,658 samples have been tested in the country.

A total of 7,06,296 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours that takes the the total inoculation count to 18,29,26,460.

