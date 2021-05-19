India Reports 2.67 Lakhs Fresh Covid Cases & 4,529 Fatalities In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: India has reported 2,67,334 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Wednesday taking the tally to 2,54,96,330.

A total of 4,529 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 2,83,248 so far. The daily active cases tally rose to 32,26,719.

A total of 3,89,851 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,19,86,363.

According to reports of ICMR, a total of 20,08,296 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 32,03,01,177 samples have been tested in the country.

A total of 13,56,153 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours that takes the the total inoculation count to 18,58,09,302.

